Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $79.77 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

