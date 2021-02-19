KDI Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 4.9% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.80. 10,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,979. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

