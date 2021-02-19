Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires 1,167 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,930,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,173 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 518,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 213,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 205,824 shares during the last quarter.

DIAL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

