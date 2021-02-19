New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 194,050 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $205,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,461.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.78. The company had a trading volume of 103,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

