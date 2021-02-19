Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,377,000 after buying an additional 116,328 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,769,000 after buying an additional 205,454 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 916,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,650,000 after buying an additional 145,419 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.79. 4,593,093 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

