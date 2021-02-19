Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $283.00

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 283 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 280.88 ($3.67), with a volume of 3599316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275.50 ($3.60).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 248.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of £754.00 million and a P/E ratio of -110.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

