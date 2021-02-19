Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $183.49 and last traded at $189.76. Approximately 4,907,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,257,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $243,079.02. Insiders have sold 331,159 shares of company stock valued at $38,875,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $755,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

