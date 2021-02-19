Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.20, but opened at C$0.17. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$5.50 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00.

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

