Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) Trading 29.3% Higher

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM)’s share price traded up 29.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 309,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 150,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 245.23, a current ratio of 245.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of C$23.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) Company Profile (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California; and the Black Warrior project that include 2 patented claims located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada.

