Pantos (PAN) Market Cap Hits $2.65 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 35.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 73.8% higher against the dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $2.65 million and $228,312.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.51 or 0.00546757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00062174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00086542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00071919 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00077261 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00032566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.42 or 0.00416547 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

