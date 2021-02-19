Catex Token (CATT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. Catex Token has a market cap of $2.28 million and $15,879.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00064013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.21 or 0.00784318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00042166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00020641 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00041248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.17 or 0.04707589 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CATTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.