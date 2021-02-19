Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report $91.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.80 million and the lowest is $85.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $45.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $357.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.10 million to $361.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $397.61 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $414.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.82. 2,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,682. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

