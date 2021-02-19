Analysts Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report sales of $168.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $174.90 million. James River Group posted sales of $241.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $643.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $649.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $734.15 million, with estimates ranging from $693.20 million to $775.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

JRVR stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. 1,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. James River Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 681.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.