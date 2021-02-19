AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 336.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 184,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

