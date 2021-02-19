Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 412,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805,915. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

