Lokken Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOM. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 186,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock remained flat at $$43.88 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,736. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

