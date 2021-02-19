1,906 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.48. 25,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,013. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.