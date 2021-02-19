Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier Purchases 50,000 Shares

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX) Director Peter Bernier acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,132,863 shares in the company, valued at C$1,416,078.75.

Peter Bernier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Peter Bernier acquired 9,900 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,840.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Peter Bernier acquired 100 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$145.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Peter Bernier acquired 36,100 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,453.30.

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bernier acquired 15,099 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,397.51.

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bernier acquired 40,000 shares of Prosper Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,880.00.

Prosper Gold stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.65. The company had a trading volume of 61,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86. Prosper Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.51 million and a PE ratio of -22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia; and the Ontario projects in Ontario. The company's primary projects in Ontario consist of the Matachewan and Wydee projects located in central Ontario.

