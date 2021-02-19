Andrew Charles Morris Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) Stock

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) (CVE:SQD) Director Andrew Charles Morris acquired 1,500,000 shares of SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$660,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,375,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,485,002.64.

CVE SQD traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 153,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. SQI Diagnostics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.89, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59.

About SQI Diagnostics Inc. (SQD.V)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. It offers a range of multiplexed products and services, including detecting and quantifying proteins, antibodies, and DNA. The company provides sqidworks, a workhorse system that enables to load plates and get report; sqidlite, a benchtop system, which allows processing one plate per run; and sqid-X that accesses various multiplexing power of Ig_plex technology with its semi-automated system.

