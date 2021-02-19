Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. 76,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,635. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.