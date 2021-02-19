VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Announces Earnings Results

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.82-1.87 EPS.

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VICI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.