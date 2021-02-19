Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Intel makes up 1.0% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. 805,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The stock has a market cap of $255.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

