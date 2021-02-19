Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.7% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.66. 4,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.39 and its 200-day moving average is $177.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.