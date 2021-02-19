RWC Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 450,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after buying an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,473,000 after buying an additional 116,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after buying an additional 1,836,152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after buying an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,132,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,130,000 after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,197.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,830 shares of company stock valued at $920,052 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALK traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $62.31. 17,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,160. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

