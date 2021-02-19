177,951 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Bought by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,000. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Harley-Davidson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,179. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

