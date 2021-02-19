RWC Asset Management LLP Buys New Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,046,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,291,000. Vale makes up about 1.1% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 90.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,779,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

