RWC Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,421 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises approximately 2.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.23% of PACCAR worth $69,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 17.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $95.20. 35,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,506. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

