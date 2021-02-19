$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.82. 10,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,100. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.83 and a 200 day moving average of $120.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after buying an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after buying an additional 352,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

