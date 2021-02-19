StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.87 or 0.00781389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00040869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00057769 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020558 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.65 or 0.04687262 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

USDS is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

