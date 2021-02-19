Quark Price Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $778.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

