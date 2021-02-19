Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Given New $0.55 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.40 to $0.55 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 85.50% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS GENGF remained flat at $$0.30 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,862. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

