Railway Pension Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 309,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Otis Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 141,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OTIS opened at $63.06 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

