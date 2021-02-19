Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $158.09 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.20. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.92.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

