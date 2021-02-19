Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.66 EPS.

NVMI stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,487. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

