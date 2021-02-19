Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $164.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $188.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

