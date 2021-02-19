Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,827.50 ($23.88).

Several brokerages have commented on MNDI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of LON MNDI traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71). 713,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,460. The company has a market cap of £8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,801.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,651.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

