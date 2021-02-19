Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $158.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $163.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.96.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

