Aragon Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $241.71 million and approximately $48.87 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $6.10 or 0.00011380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00063757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.31 or 0.00802491 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00038511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020223 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00041763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.38 or 0.04761818 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ANTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.