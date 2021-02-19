renDOGE (RENDOGE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $552,641.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $170,562.78 and approximately $552,641.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.60 or 0.00586700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00088455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00072862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00035309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00078816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.19 or 0.00416231 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

Buying and Selling renDOGE

renDOGE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

