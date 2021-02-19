Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) vs. Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Head-To-Head Survey

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Glucose Health alerts:

This table compares Glucose Health and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -136.46% N/A -199.60% Exactus -534.62% -1,142.18% -169.78%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glucose Health and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Exactus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.95, suggesting that its share price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glucose Health and Exactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $290,000.00 236.57 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Exactus $350,000.00 33.73 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Glucose Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exactus.

Summary

Exactus beats Glucose Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc. manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels. Glucose Health, Inc. sells its product through national and regional pharmacy retailers, as well as through its Website, glucosehealth.com. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.