Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.25

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

In other Grid Dynamics news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,709 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 742,318 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.