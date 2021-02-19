Amarc Resources Ltd. (AHR.V) (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (AHR.V) (CVE:AHR) fell 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 141,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 618,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Amarc Resources Ltd. (AHR.V) Company Profile (CVE:AHR)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located in northeast of Smithers, British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

