Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $11.61. Casa Systems shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 31,204 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASA. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $973.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.