Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $11.61. Casa Systems shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 31,204 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CASA. TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $973.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.