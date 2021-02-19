Magna International (TSE:MG) Hits New 52-Week High at $105.24

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$105.24 and last traded at C$103.15, with a volume of 383266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$95.70.

Several research firms have commented on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from C$52.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.51. The stock has a market cap of C$31.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00.

In other news, Senior Officer James Joseph Tobin Sr. sold 110,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.48, for a total value of C$9,196,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$739,103.59. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total transaction of C$4,647,762.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,226,120.73. Insiders have sold 310,238 shares of company stock worth $25,866,365 in the last quarter.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

