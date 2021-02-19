Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.31

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

BSAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.