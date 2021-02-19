Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,775 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 138,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,266,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $115,517,000 after buying an additional 279,284 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $234,466,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $209.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

