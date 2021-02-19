Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $333.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.