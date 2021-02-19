Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 297.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

