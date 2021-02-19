General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 378,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,292,531. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

