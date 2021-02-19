Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management cut its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 535,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up about 2.5% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $17,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 56.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 11,900.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.76. 48,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,314. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $92,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $686,764.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.